Bill Clinton’s spokesman is denying the former president ever visited Jeffrey Epstein’s private island after newly unsealed documents revealed that he was seen there with “two young girls”:

That accusation was made by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre in 2011:

From Clinton’s spox, Angel Ureña:

Well, it’s a good thing President Clinton has never, ever lied about something like this before, right?

Sorry, Bill, but we don’t trust you:

