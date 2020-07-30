Dr. Anthony Fauci now says we should be wearing goggles or a face shield, along with a mask, to protect ourselves from the coronavirus:

Dr. Anthony Fauci to @DrJAshton: "If you have goggles or an eye shield, you should use it. It's not universally recommended, but if you really want to be complete, you should probably use it if you can." https://t.co/SJPZn8fN6F pic.twitter.com/Ml87aBuclI — ABC News (@ABC) July 29, 2020

Good luck with this one:

Now Fauci says people should probably wear goggles to protect against COVID-19. Dear Lord. 🙄 — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) July 30, 2020

If Fauci thinks I'm gonna wear a mask AND GOGGLES he's out of his fauci-ing mind! — Dean Browning (@DeanBrowningPA) July 30, 2020

Living life in a face burka and goggles isn't living. F'k that. I'd rather die than be a drone for power hungry bureaucrats who want to rush a vaccine and manufacture a legacy. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 30, 2020

Good morning to everyone except the biggest moron in U.S history, Dr. Fauci, who now recommends wearing goggles along with your worthless mask. 😂😂😂 … 👉 🤡 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 30, 2020

Soon:

“YOU ARE A MURDERER IF YOU ARE NOT WEARING YOUR GOVERNMENT SAFETY GOGGLES!” https://t.co/xIJSbWRidu — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) July 30, 2020

How soon until it’s “anti-science” not to wear goggles?

We are about to be told by “experts” that goggles are also necessary to protect us from covid, and if you question this mandate, you’re “anti-science” Definitely don’t bring up that ocular transmission has been a risk all along and that masks do nothing to protect your eyes — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) July 29, 2020

Yeah, we’ll need to see the research on this one:

What is the randomized, controlled study that shows the public's wearing goggles prevents the spread of #coronavirus? How is this speculation any different than the clinical observations of doctors being censored on #hydroxycholoroquine with his tacit support and approval. https://t.co/H4AhZdLOqa — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) July 30, 2020

Of course, he doesn’t wear goggles:

VIDEO: Dr. Fauci Wants Us to Wear #Goggles on Top of the #Mask to Protect From #Coronavirus What say you? https://t.co/WI1FY9mAXx — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) July 30, 2020

