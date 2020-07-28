Well, this was a surprising answer from Bill Gates on reopening schools.

He told CNBC that for children younger than 13, in almost every location, the benefits of sending them back to school outweigh the costs “particularly if you can protect the teachers well”:

He also predicted a “substantial” reduction in the death rate. From CNBC:

“You can see the therapeutic benefit faster than the protective benefit,” Gates told CNBC on “Squawk Box.” “So I think there’s a good chance we’ll have substantial death rate reduction by the end of the year with the combination of those new tools.”

