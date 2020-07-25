The Supreme Court rejected a Nevada church’s challenge to the state’s order limiting attendance because of the pandemic in a 5-4 decision with Chief Justice John Roberts siding with the liberals on the court:

The Supreme Court voted 5-4 to reject a Nevada church’s plea to suspend state public-health orders limiting attendance at services. It was the second time Chief Justice John Roberts joined liberal justices to uphold measures to contain the coronavirus. https://t.co/iWfZOhf5px — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) July 25, 2020

This case is similar to an earlier one in California which went down the same way. From the WSJ:

Although the majority didn’t elaborate on Friday’s order, in May Chief Justice Roberts filed an opinion explaining why he voted to uphold Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order capping attendance at indoor church services. “The precise question of when restrictions on particular social activities should be lifted during the pandemic is a dynamic and fact-intensive matter subject to reasonable disagreement,” he wrote then, adding that the Constitution principally assigns such judgments “to the politically accountable officials of the States.”

Justice Neil Gorsuch’s dissent, however is 🔥🔥🔥:

This dissent by Gorsuch is 🔥🔥🔥. Everyone should really read the dissents by Alito & Kavanaugh too.https://t.co/PCQE0zZRL4 pic.twitter.com/Y7eUAmP8KW — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) July 25, 2020

In other words, “poker over prayer”:

Poker over prayer: Supreme Court says Nevada can impose tighter virus limits on churches than casinos https://t.co/m6IOBklB4k via @usatoday #SCOTUS #ReligiousFreedom — Richard Wolf (@richardjwolf) July 25, 2020

Mark Levin called the ruling “another John Roberts disgrace”:

Another appalling Supreme Court decision, and another John Roberts disgracehttps://t.co/Tiz2ulMyqX — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 25, 2020

Sen. Tom Cotton asked, “what happened?” to the judge from his confirmation hearing:

John Roberts at his hearing: “If the Constitution says that the little guy should win, the little guy’s going to win in court before me.” What happened to that judge? He didn't mention his belief that casinos have more rights than churches. https://t.co/KjpyLbkIMo — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) July 25, 2020

And:

John Roberts is letting the state treat churches much harsher than big casinos. What happened to being an objective umpire calling balls & strikes? — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) July 25, 2020

Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted that Justice Roberts “has abandoned his oath”:

John Roberts has abandoned his oath. But, on the upside, maybe Nevada churches should set up craps tables? Then they could open? https://t.co/6pWoOwg9ts — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 25, 2020

So, protests are protected but going to church isn’t? Nothing makes sense:

Clearly, all schools must shut down until November 3. https://t.co/GaKd6rgVGK — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 25, 2020

