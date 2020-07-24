Dr. Anthony Fauci defended his very poor mask discipline in an interview with Fox News‘ John Roberts, saying that he was drinking from a bottle of water and that any criticism of his behavior is just people being “mischievous”:

BULLETIN FROM DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: #sarscov2 does not spread when you are seated with a water bottle in your lap! At all other times a mask remains required. Also, social distancing doesn’t apply at baseball games. Full paper to follow. BULLETIN FROM DR. ANTHONY FAUCI! pic.twitter.com/9b7JMYemTk — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 24, 2020

Water? What water?

Now I admit I ain’t no fancy water expert but when I look at this photo I personally don’t see a bottle of water. https://t.co/H3S0R4wDS3 — Ken Webster (@KenWebsterII) July 24, 2020

We’d love to see a photo of him drinking:

@johnrobertsFox, by the way, there's more than one photo of Dr. Fauci w/o the mask: pic.twitter.com/3h4JoJGk2R — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 24, 2020

Dr. Fauci also said it’s okay because one of the people is a close friend and he got tested for COVID-19 yesterday:

Fauci says he removed the mask because he was drinking. Yes yes. We all drink this way. Fauci says the person to his right is his friend. Yes yes. We were told that being with friends is not an issue. Fauci says he anyway tested negative a day earlier. Ok so why wear a mask? pic.twitter.com/DtOXJAVRRt — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) July 24, 2020

Weird. President Trump gets mask-shamed daily and everyone he’s around gets tested:

Yesterday, “Dr.” Fauci was wearing a mask on his chin while his companion treated hers like a cell phone resting by her ear. Maybe Trump’s mask was on his elbow. Same level of protection. https://t.co/VpvvYvWrZO — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) July 24, 2020

