Dr. Anthony Fauci defended his very poor mask discipline in an interview with Fox News‘ John Roberts, saying that he was drinking from a bottle of water and that any criticism of his behavior is just people being “mischievous”:

Water? What water?

We’d love to see a photo of him drinking:

Dr. Fauci also said it’s okay because one of the people is a close friend and he got tested for COVID-19 yesterday:

Weird. President Trump gets mask-shamed daily and everyone he’s around gets tested:

Hypocrites.

***

