Rep. Eric Swalwell is accusing Amb. Richard Grenell of hanging out with a Nazi on the “taxpayer’s dime”:

In case it’s not clear: @RichardGrenell hung out with Nazis. In Germany. On Taxpayer’s dime. As your ambassador. pic.twitter.com/KAoayjQg5j — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 23, 2020

Except this was from a 4th of July party where all members of the German Bundestag were invited and the man in the photos is a member of the Bundestag so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯?

You have a thing for pushing hoaxes.

First Russians, now Nazis. This is a member of the German Bundestag where it’s illegal to be a Nazi.

This is from America’s 4th of July Party where all Bundestag members were invited. https://t.co/P98K28Yxj0 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 23, 2020

FWIW, the German politician is Petr Bystron, a member of the right-wing Alternative for Germany party:

Are you for real? @RichardGrenell, you, our Ambassador to Germany, palled around with a pro-Nazi member. @mehdirhasan, is this dude gaslighting us? https://t.co/MgffSkvBAQ — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 23, 2020

But can’t people, especially a sitting U.S. congressman, disagree with Bystron’s views without playing the Nazi card?

Obviously, for @RepSwalwell everybody can be a "Nazi" – even a political refugee from communist Czechoslovakia, who becam asylum in Germany and was later elected by the people of Germany into the Parliament. Gosh, does he know what Nazi is? https://t.co/94WtvnjO7t — ᴘᴇᴛʀ ʙʏsᴛʀᴏɴ (@PetrBystronAfD) July 23, 2020

If only:

God. I wish there was an IQ test to be in Congress 🙄 — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) July 23, 2020

Rep. Swalweel then went on to argue with his critics:

You are an absolute dirtbag @RepSwalwell. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 23, 2020

But he’s still a Nazi supporter? Cause you didn’t deny he was. Thanks. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 23, 2020

He isn’t a Nazi supporter you dick. Ric has spent his public life defending minorities, gays and opposed people all over the world. All you’ve done is fart on cable TV. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 23, 2020

