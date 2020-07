You see, only YOU have to wear a mask. People like Gov. Andrew Cuomo? They have their OWN RULES:

No social distancing, no mask. Hypocrisy at its finest. What is good for thee, is not good for me. @NYGovCuomo pic.twitter.com/PbRlWim5RA — Nat Shupe (Parler @Nat) (@NatShupe) July 22, 2020

You see, if you elbow bump someone you don’t need a mask. Or if you hug someone wearing a mask. It’s science:

And no mask & no social distancing pic.twitter.com/PnMdKVvkfx — Allen Wone (@awone123) July 21, 2020

DRAG HIM, JANICE:

Mr. wear your mask not wearing a mask in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/MGPS0ucQNf — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 23, 2020

Look in the mirror, clown:

There should be a national mask mandate. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 23, 2020

At least Savannah Mayor Van Johnson had the guts to admit, “we messed up“:

Update: No mask and no quarantine:

"Cuomo said he won’t quarantine for 14 days once he returns to New York. Georgia is on New York’s quarantine list, but Cuomo said he’s exempt as an essential worker."https://t.co/MZTCcYzfnc — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 22, 2020

What a hack.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated.