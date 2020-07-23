You see, only YOU have to wear a mask. People like Gov. Andrew Cuomo? They have their OWN RULES:
No social distancing, no mask.
Hypocrisy at its finest.
What is good for thee, is not good for me. @NYGovCuomo pic.twitter.com/PbRlWim5RA
â€” Nat Shupe (Parler @Nat) (@NatShupe) July 22, 2020
You see, if you elbow bump someone you donâ€™t need a mask. Or if you hug someone wearing a mask. Itâ€™s science:
And no mask & no social distancing pic.twitter.com/PnMdKVvkfx
â€” Allen Wone (@awone123) July 21, 2020
DRAG HIM, JANICE:
Mr. wear your mask not wearing a mask in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/MGPS0ucQNf
â€” Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 23, 2020
Look in the mirror, clown:
There should be a national mask mandate.
â€” Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 23, 2020
At least Savannah Mayor Van Johnson had the guts to admit, â€œwe messed upâ€œ:
ðŸš¨ https://t.co/98oEGERa2Y pic.twitter.com/j0wjwWSElK
â€” Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 23, 2020
Update: No mask and no quarantine:
"Cuomo said he wonâ€™t quarantine for 14 days once he returns to New York. Georgia is on New Yorkâ€™s quarantine list, but Cuomo said heâ€™s exempt as an essential worker."https://t.co/MZTCcYzfnc
â€” Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 22, 2020
What a hack.
***
Editorâ€™s note: This post has been updated.
Â