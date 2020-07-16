Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman said on CNN this morning that “one half of Philadelphia’s school children didn’t log on to remote learning this spring”:

One half of Philadelphia's school children didn't log on to remote learning this spring, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman says on CNN, highlighting the disproportional impact this pandemic has had on our nation's most vulnerable. Stunning. — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) July 16, 2020

“Stunning” is right:

Economists who study income inequality and wealth inequality will be tracking these pandemic effects for decades… And I predict they will be devastating. — DK (@DRKinPA) July 16, 2020

And this divide is only going to get worse as private schools are figuring out a way to open up while public schools in the same towns are not:

In the Same Towns, Private Schools Are Reopening While Public Schools Are Nothttps://t.co/2sruCAeiyV — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) July 16, 2020

What a joke. Do any of these cities actually care about education outcomes?

D.C. wants to bring in high and middle school students for in-person learning one day a week and elementary school students for 2-days a week. BUT: The health department will determine July 31 whether schools will be allowed to have a hybrid model, or must go all-virtual. — Perry Stein (@PerryStein) July 16, 2020

As we told you earlier, NYC is going with this hybrid model but then putting kids in daycare. Why not just put them in school?

I wonder if there any public schools that could be used to provide child care for NYC kids. Maybe they could even teach them a few things while they’re there. https://t.co/pp3PvZQ8Zs — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) July 16, 2020

And as we dither here, countries like Japan and Belgium are ditching remote learning entirely:

aMerIcA iS a gLobAL jOKe bEcAUsE wE'rE nOt taKiNg thE vIrUS sERioUsLy pic.twitter.com/cUFYWPMjj7 — David Edward™ (@_David_Edward) July 16, 2020

Open the schools!

