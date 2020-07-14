Joe Biden quoted a “Chinese proverb” on the campaign trail yesterday, saying “women hold up half the sky”:

Biden, who often quotes his family members and Irish poets, today quoted a Chinese proverb: “Women hold up half the sky.” “We’ve got to get real economic relief into women’s hands now,” Biden said, via pooler @IsaacDovere, adding that he agreed with the term “she-cession” — Matt Viser (@mviser) July 13, 2020

“Women hold up half the sky,” however, was first said by Mao Zedong and is not a “Chinese proverb”

Apparently Mao Zedong thoughts is now “Chinese proverb”. https://t.co/wiQKmGSbRC — Zishi Zhang 张子实 (@Zishi_Zhang) July 13, 2020

Make Mao Great Again?

Joe Biden cited a quote tonight made famous by Chinese communist dictator Mao Zedong. https://t.co/6dC2q5Y6nz — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 14, 2020

