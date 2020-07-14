An investigation by Fox 35 in Orlando discovered major errors in Florida’s daily report on COVID-19 tests with many clinics around the state reporting 100% or near-100% positivity:

ERRORS FOUND: Florida's positivity rate is skewed. #FOX35 went through #COVID19 test reports & found many clinics reporting 100% positivity. @orlandohealth admits their number is wrong, saying it shows 98% positive, but it's actually 9.4%. @fox35orlando https://t.co/NgFuXjw5OS — Amy Kaufeldt (@Fox35Amy) July 14, 2020

It’s not yet clear what happened, but the only clinic to respond back to Fox 35 — Orlando Health — reported that it’s 98% positivity rate is really 9.4%:

How could that be? FOX 35 News investigated these astronomical numbers, contacting every location mentioned. Orlando Health, the only to answer our question, confirmed errors in the report. Its positivity rate is in fact only 9.4 percent, not 98 percent as in the report. FOX 35 News has yet to hear from the other labs or the Florida Department of Health to explain how the error could have been made on an official report.

The state, so far, is not responding to reporters:

I’ve called one South Florida lab and DOH and gotten no response about this for days. Might be good for some more transparency, @helenaguirrefer https://t.co/LuW64khP8u — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) July 14, 2020

WTF is going on, Florida?

I'm not a math guy but mistaking 9.4 for 98 is QUITE that math error. https://t.co/HaVf4HWPtv pic.twitter.com/c6BTMm33To — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 14, 2020

We’re in the middle of a pandemic and trying to decide if it’s safe for schools to open and the data is suspect?

So, what are the real results?

Impossible to believe these are "errors". No biggie, though, only playing with people's lives here. https://t.co/fNtDND38QY — Ryan Brown (@RyanBrownWJOX) July 14, 2020

Again, it’s not clear what’s going on and one explanation flying around is that these clinics “either tested few people or because they’re… hospitals which are re-testing patients”:

So you filtered the "testing by laboratory" table that ends on page 48 of https://t.co/QPfA9DuN6X, right? They likely reported 100% positive because they either tested few people or because they're… hospitals which are re-testing patients. Lab results aren't dated. pic.twitter.com/ias7Z5p2tJ — Olivier Lacan (@olivierlacan) July 12, 2020

We’ll keep you posted:

Is it possible that what you calculate as 34% of today's cases cannot actually be compared (as a percentage) to today's cases because these lab results added aren't necessarily from today. In other words, it's not that simple, even if it appears problematic. — Olivier Lacan (@olivierlacan) July 12, 2020

***

Editor’s note: We’ve added an additional tweet to this post.