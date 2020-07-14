With all the talk about how great New York is doing at present in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic, Twitchy regular AG noticed something familiar about the state’s curve:

We’ll expand it so you can see it better. Here’s the NY curve:

Trending

And here’s the worst-case scenario they warned us about. It’s. The. Same:

So spare us any congratulations for New York:

These same people also won’t admit how badly Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio screwed things up:

And if you look at Arizona, California, Texas and Florida, they’re all on what looks like the “flatten the curve” curve now:

***

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVID-19New York