Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, the California lawmaker behind the awful AB5 anti-freelancer bill, is proposing a delayed start to the school year all the way out until March 2021:

At this point, I think we should seriously consider re-starting actual school curriculum in March 2021, where most students left off. We could use fall/winter for online review and distance enrichment learning. This should at least be an option for all parents. — Lorena (@LorenaSGonzalez) July 12, 2020

It is 232 days until Mary 1, 2021. Is she crazy?!

This is a proposal I think we should look at for the loss of learning issue. It does not solve the childcare issue for working parents, which I’ve noted extensively. We need to open more childcare opportunities, as well. — Lorena (@LorenaSGonzalez) July 12, 2020

Basically, a do-over year:

No. Schools are not going to be able to open up for full in-classroom learning this fall. That has become clear to me. I’m not even sure how long hybrid efforts will last with the current trajectory. I think we should say… ok, it’s a do-over year for many of our kids. — Lorena (@LorenaSGonzalez) July 12, 2020

First, she took away jobs from freelancers, now she’s taking away schools:

I am a single mother. How am I supposed to work and pay my bills when I have to stay home with my son for a full year to home school? What's the difference between now and March 2021?? An election. — LAJenn 🎀 (@thisLAJenn) July 12, 2020

We’d love to hear about her childcare options that don’t involve a large number of kids in a room with a teacher:

Childcare and school are two different things. We need to open more childcare options for working parents. — Lorena (@LorenaSGonzalez) July 12, 2020

But she says it’s feasible:

I legit don’t understand how childcare (6 mo to 5 Yrs) can be safe for those workers/kids but not teachers/k-12 graders. Either an environment can be created that is safe or not. I don’t see why not and the science suggests it is. Btw: Ymca is doing great w/ summer camps. — Stephen Puetz (@stephenpuetz) July 12, 2020

YMCA just started. They are outdoors and have restrictions that wouldn’t work with school. But, we should look at all options. I just don’t imagine 20-30 kids in a classroom all day is going to work for public health reasons. — Lorena (@LorenaSGonzalez) July 12, 2020

How exactly would it work for seniors then?

Yeah… not sure my 17 year old Senior will go for this proposal. I am worried about the younger boys loss of learning. — Lorena (@LorenaSGonzalez) July 12, 2020

Guys, she’s just trying to help:

There are limits. I don’t even sit on the education committee. Plus, this does have to be figured out at the local level. I just want better ideas. — Lorena (@LorenaSGonzalez) July 12, 2020

Call school a protest. Problem solved:

Is that a controversial belief? We don’t allow childcare / camps to have more than 12 kids and we don’t allow mass gatherings…. How do we open full time, in person instruction under those guidelines? — Lorena (@LorenaSGonzalez) July 12, 2020

Caution: Lawmakers just trying to help by “thinking outside the box”:

So, how about the students graduated in 2021? Your approach is both broad and vague. — Hernández (@Hernandezregg) July 12, 2020

I agree. And it may not work for high schoolers. I just think we need to start thinking outside the box. — Lorena (@LorenaSGonzalez) July 12, 2020

