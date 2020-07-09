Good job Mayor de Blasio, you’ve solved racism:

New York City will start painting “Black Lives Matter” on Fifth Avenue directly in front of Trump Tower today. https://t.co/Rl4rWus4Oz — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) July 9, 2020

This will be on Fifth Avenue between 56th and 57th streets:

🇺🇸 — NEW: NYC will begin painting a large Black Lives Matter mural along Fifth Avenue outside Trump Tower on Thursday. Sources say Mayor Bill de Blasio plans to attend the project at some point as well. The lettering will stretch between 56th and 57th street. (NYP) pic.twitter.com/8xJ35Z1i3T — Belaaz (@TheBelaaz) July 9, 2020

So, right under the giant crystal snowflake Tiffany’s puts up every Christmas?

Anyway, here’s the crew in action this morning:

City DOT crews about to shut Fifth Avenue between 56th and 57th So painting of #BLM mural can begin in front of Trump Tower. @NYCMayor @realDonaldTrump @1010WINS pic.twitter.com/sFljpoMVgl — glenn schuck (@glennschuck) July 9, 2020

And now that NYC has solved racism, maybe they can figure out how to get kids back to school, because the plan we told you about yesterday just won’t work:

