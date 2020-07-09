The “experts” quoted in the AP article can’t seem to figure out what’s leading to the “surge in shootings” across America:

Still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic and protests over the George Floyd killing, cities around the nation are facing another challenge: a surge in shootings that has left dozens dead. Experts say the spike in violence defies easy explanation. https://t.co/YhOc15Jp47 — The Associated Press (@AP) July 8, 2020

Boy, it’s a real head-scratcher, we tell ‘ya:

“We may never know what really happened”:

"We may never know what really happened." https://t.co/2cIXc1lZMt — BT (@back_ttys) July 9, 2020

Maybe it’s time to find some new “experts,” AP:

Who are these experts? Could the media not find anyone else to call and ask… https://t.co/Nsjd7TKBYA — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 9, 2020

***