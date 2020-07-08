Florida GOP Gov. Ron Desantis was cheered for his order earlier this week mandating Florida schools fully reopen in August, but there’s more to the story than that:

The order actually deferred to local health officials. From the Palm Beach Post:

The emergency order – issued by state Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran Monday, the same day President Donald Trump called for schools to reopen – appeared at first to undermine the push by some educators to keep classes online when the school year begins.

Though the order said schools can remain closed if county health officials deem reopening too dangerous, a Corcoran spokeswoman heaped doubt on that possibility.

“Logically, I don’t think they could say schools aren’t safe if they are allowing people to be out in public,” Department of Education spokeswoman Cheryl Etters told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune on Monday.

And school superintendents in Florida’s two most populous counties — Miami-Dade and Broward — are sounding the alarm that schools will not open on time if things stay as they are in the state.

Miami-Dade’s Alberto Carvalho:

Carvalho said on CNN last night, “I will not reopen our school system August 24th if the conditions are what they are today”:

Here’s Broward’s Robert Runcie.

As of today, Runcie “doesn’t ‘see a path’ to open schools ‘similar to how we existed before we closed our schools for the coronavirus pandemic'”:

“Fully open and fully operational this fall”? Not at this rate:

So, what’s Gov. DeSantis going to do about it?

Tags: COVID-19FloridaRon DeSantisschools