A spokesperson for the RNC in Jacksonville announced that there will be daily COVID-19 tests for the attendees at the convention in August:

Erin Isaac, the spokeswoman for the host committee of the Jacksonville portion of the convention, said in an emailed memo on Monday that “everyone attending the convention within the perimeter will be tested and temperature checked each day.”

But they did not explain just how this testing would be completed:

Isaac didn’t say how the committee will conduct testing.

This decision might be in response to Sen. Chuck Grassley who announced he would not be going to the convention because of the virus:

Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee will be skipping the convention, too:

