The Hill, despite admitting its error, has yet to delete this totally BS headline claiming “South Dakota governor calls removal of Confederate statues effort to ‘discredit’ founding fathers”:

South Dakota governor calls removal of Confederate statues effort to "discredit" founding fathers https://t.co/kHZSm2RPmB pic.twitter.com/4cRWixU0vJ — The Hill (@thehill) July 4, 2020

Well, the did correct it but the tweet is still up and going viral:

If you read the full text of her remarks, she does not seem to be talking about Confederate statues. https://t.co/TjGsbzVEEW @thehill should correct this. https://t.co/eQgpPpi0Fr — Cathy Young (@CathyYoung63) July 4, 2020

“Flat-out false”:

This headline is flat-out false. Even story says she never mentioned Confederate statues. https://t.co/JLmTWeaG31 — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 5, 2020

Here’s the correction:

But do they even care?

This is a lie. This is a lie. This is a lie. This is a lie. This is a lie. This is a lie. This is a lie. This is a lie. This is a lie. This is a lie. This is a lie. This is a lie. This is a lie. This is a lie. This is a lie. This is a lie. This is a lie. This is a lie. This is a https://t.co/voLdVh6umB — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) July 5, 2020

This:

The hill headline provides proof their goal is to disseminate false, divisive bullshit. https://t.co/WExrg3MxnU — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) July 5, 2020

It’s in their DNA maybe?

No, she didn’t. Why must leftists lie? https://t.co/QIg0Flgyur — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) July 5, 2020

Oh, and quite a few blue-checks need to delete their tweets as well:

They are so smug in their wrongness. pic.twitter.com/c4co8WtnDM — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) July 5, 2020

