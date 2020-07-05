A video from the Instagram feed of the Diamond Lake Sandbar in Michigan is going viral with many people worried that the large outdoor gathering will spread COVID-19:

Oh, so *NOW* outdoor gatherings are bad again? Good to know:

You see, social distancing guidelines are very important if you’re gathered together in a lake:

But if you’re protesting, those same guidelines can be ignored:

We’ll point out the last time people got mad on Twitter at a lake party, nothing happened:

Health officials and lib politicians have nobody but to blame but themselves as they sat silent about corona while this happened:

But, of course, this is President Trump’s fault:

