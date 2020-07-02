Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on Twitter that his city is in threat level orange for corona and that “you should stay home as often as you can and only leave for essential activities”:

And “gathering with anybody except for those you live with my spread the virus”:

Yet the LAPD did nothing to disperse this crowd of protesters:

In other words, you can go to the beach on July 4 with your family and practice social distancing but large protests are still good to go:

Enough already:

