Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on Twitter that his city is in threat level orange for corona and that “you should stay home as often as you can and only leave for essential activities”:

We will begin posting the COVID threat level at https://t.co/8biEGuYjcA using the colors red, orange, yellow, and green. Today we’re at orange — the risk of infection remains high and you should stay at home as often as you can and only leave for essential activities. pic.twitter.com/ACACMFGKaj — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) July 2, 2020

And “gathering with anybody except for those you live with my spread the virus”:

We were the first major city to require face coverings, and we must continue to wear them. Gathering with anybody except for those you live with may spread this virus. And that’s why more businesses and places where people gather indoors are closing or must operate differently. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) July 2, 2020

Yet the LAPD did nothing to disperse this crowd of protesters:

LAPD just posted this photo of people protesting tonight. People are messaging me, asking how this is allowed, with no social distancing, when hours ago Governor @GavinNewsom said we shouldn’t even see our family for a July 4th gathering this weekend, unless we live with them. pic.twitter.com/ONq78nCok7 — Christina Pascucci (@ChristinaKTLA) July 2, 2020

In other words, you can go to the beach on July 4 with your family and practice social distancing but large protests are still good to go:

This 4th of July weekend, please wear face coverings and avoid gatherings. This is a critical time in our fight against COVID-19. Beaches, piers, and beach bike paths in the City and County of L.A. will be closed from Friday, July 3 to Monday, July 6. pic.twitter.com/8mFlGHJi3W — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) July 2, 2020

Everyone needs to understand that the lockdown libs LOVE this double standard. They revel in it. It’s a vicious blow to their opponents’ morale. Democrats like Newsom and Cuomo can take away all your rights on a whim while allowing their mobilized base to take over the streets https://t.co/p9EErzhRAB — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) July 2, 2020

***