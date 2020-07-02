The campaign bus for U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville burst into flames last night while traveling on I-59 through DeKalb County, Alabama:

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s office, no one was injured:

So, is this a sign for what to expect in the upcoming primary against Jeff Sessions?

As for the campaign, President Trump has canceled a planned rally for the former Auburn coach that was supposed to happen next weekend:

