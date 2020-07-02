SHOT. . .

The Trump campaign has a new shirt for sale that reminds libs of a Nazi design:

Trump’s campaign web site has a new t-shirt design. If it looks familiar to you, you’re not alone. pic.twitter.com/UHN6SCV1rw — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) July 2, 2020

CHASER. . .

Who wants to let Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi know?

Uh oh! Nancy Pelosi is UsInG nAzI iMaGrY! pic.twitter.com/OnkhfrVvKU — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) July 2, 2020

It’s pretty clear to us that she’s using Nazi imagery, too:

It’s on the the speaker of the house seal pic.twitter.com/ErqOjQX7vz — Mike Brazell (@BrazellMike) July 2, 2020

And what about the Marine Corps?

It’s also very similar to the marine corps logo, which has been the eagle, standing on the globe, since 1868- but y’know, because Trump Bad, so I’m sure it’s Nazi propaganda pic.twitter.com/hQvWJScqyD — Smoke (@SmonkyyR6) July 2, 2020

Nazis everywhere!

***