SHOT. . .

The Trump campaign has a new shirt for sale that reminds libs of a Nazi design:

CHASER. . .

Trending

Who wants to let Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi know?

It’s pretty clear to us that she’s using Nazi imagery, too:

And what about the Marine Corps?

Nazis everywhere!

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Nancy PelosiNaziPresident Trump