The Thompson Elk, which has stood in downtown Portland since 1900, was set on fire by protesters last night:

We’re confused. Are elks some symbol or fascism or racism that we don’t know about?

Maybe the elk owned slaves and fought for the Confederacy?

Trending

“#ElkLivesMatter”:

Good job, everyone:

So, they’re honoring the elk?

We’ll note that protesters often attack this monument to the majestic animal. From 2016:

And DHS is sending personnel in this weekend to help keep the peace:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: portland