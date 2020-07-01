There’s a new piece out in The Atlantic on The Lincoln Project and it’s BRUTAL for the group’s board members who are, apparently, cashing in big time with their anti-Trump videos:

From the piece:

“The Republican super PAC has amassed a substantial war chest,” the report said, “but it has come under scrutiny for funneling money to its advisory board members and spending relatively little airing political ads to influence voters. The group also hides some of its vendors by stealthily paying subcontractors, making it difficult to follow the money. The Lincoln Project reported spending nearly $1.4 million through March. Almost all of that money went to the group’s board members and firms run by them.” This is, indeed, similar to what all PACs have done from the day of their invention.

The Atlantic also compared the group to Trump and not their namesake:

