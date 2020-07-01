There’s a new piece out in The Atlantic on The Lincoln Project and it’s BRUTAL for the group’s board members who are, apparently, cashing in big time with their anti-Trump videos:

"The Lincoln Project reported spending nearly $1.4 million through March. Almost all of that money went to the group’s board members and firms run by them.” https://t.co/zO2n0j1C1Z — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) July 1, 2020

From the piece:

“The Republican super PAC has amassed a substantial war chest,” the report said, “but it has come under scrutiny for funneling money to its advisory board members and spending relatively little airing political ads to influence voters. The group also hides some of its vendors by stealthily paying subcontractors, making it difficult to follow the money. The Lincoln Project reported spending nearly $1.4 million through March. Almost all of that money went to the group’s board members and firms run by them.” This is, indeed, similar to what all PACs have done from the day of their invention.

The Atlantic also compared the group to Trump and not their namesake:

Well-deserved takedown of The Lincoln Project: "To take a full accounting of [Trump’s] corrosive effect on our politics, you need to look at his enemies… The project partakes of the spirit of a famous Rep president, all right. But he’s not Lincoln"https://t.co/TTQtiSu1VH — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) July 1, 2020

They’re. The. Same:

Start your day with a smile 👇🏼

“The Lincoln Project’s ads—personally abusive, overwrought, pointlessly salacious, and trip-wired with non sequiturs—are familiar…” https://t.co/sfAVnknih5 — Danielle Pletka (@dpletka) July 1, 2020

But keep sending those checks, libs:

"Coming from Republicans, their attacks may appear fresh, principled, and transpartisan, while remaining stale, unprincipled, and partisan." Andrew Ferguson perfectly describes the Lincoln Projection scam. H/t @AGHamilton29. https://t.co/RDxMXT1T92 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 1, 2020

Or just light it on fire. Same difference:

"Who are these swamp creatures? Political consultant Steve Schmidt guided John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign to a thunderous loss, and then quickly repaid his old boss by relating unflattering confidences to the authors of a gossipy campaign book." https://t.co/UkKeUqCS3P — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) July 1, 2020

***