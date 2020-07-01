At 5:00 a.m. local time, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan just ordered the police to clear CHOP:

Due to ongoing violence and public safety issues in the East Precinct/Cal Anderson Park area. Mayor Jenny Durkan has issued an executive order to vacate the area. Seattle police will be in the area this morning enforcing the Mayor’s order. https://t.co/SpVRYIB8eg pic.twitter.com/JAt2AvUTCr — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 1, 2020

It’s about time:

Since demonstrations at the East Precinct area began on June 8th, two teenagers have been killed and three people have been seriously wounded in late-night shootings. Police have also documented robberies, assaults, and other violent crimes. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 1, 2020

And she’s sending the cops in with full protective gear:

Because suspects in recent shootings may still be in the area, and because numerous people in the area are in possession of firearms, Seattle Police officers involved in this morning’s response will be equipped with additional protective gear. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 1, 2020

Leave now, protesters:

Commanders have repeated the order for protestors to leave the area surrounding the East Precinct. Safe exit remains to the south. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 1, 2020

Tick tock:

Commanders have issued a dispersal order in accordance with the Mayor’s emergency order. All protestors are being asked to leave the immediate area within eight minutes. Safe exit is to the South and West. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 1, 2020

Update. Here we go:

#BREAKING: Seattle Police just entered CHOP to clear it out. Chief Carmen Best is here. “You have 5 min to disperse.” Mayor issued an executive order declaring “the gathering in this area as an ‘unlawful assembly’ requiring immediate action” including from SPD. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/xWr4n12Vro — Deedee Sun (@DeedeeKIRO7) July 1, 2020

Update 2:

#BREAKING: SPD saying on a loudspeaker clear out now or you will be arrested to #CHOP protestors. I can hear protestors shouting and screaming expletives. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/gVTqdAZQrj — Deedee Sun (@DeedeeKIRO7) July 1, 2020

***

Editor’s note: This post has been updated.