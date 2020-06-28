Veteran and candidate for the House Sean Parnell tweeted this must-read thread on the Russia-bounty story, concluding with: “Leaking raw intelligence with zero context, from anonymous sources is dangerous & could put American lives at risk.”

The fact that Russia & other countries like Iran & even China are involved in Afghanistan in some way should come as a surprise to no one. It’s been this way for over a decade. Spanning 3 presidential administrations. — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) June 28, 2020

For example: we routinely found Iranian weapons, fresh off Iranian factory lines on dead enemy troops. Weapons specifically designed to penetrate US armor & kill Americans. — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) June 28, 2020

Afghanistan, especially the border region, is awash with foreign fighters…all of whom seek to disrupt US/Afghan operations. And yes, many of these foreign fighters seek to assassinate American troops. Again, terrible as this reality is, it should surprise no one. — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) June 28, 2020

What I can say, with absolute certainty, is that clandestine operations or raw intelligence without context, like this Russian bounty story should not be discussed in a public forum. — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) June 28, 2020

Doing so actually puts clandestine operators at risk. IE: if the Russian bounty story is accurate, maybe we didn’t want the Russians to know that we knew about it. Maybe there’s a US op to target who’s responsible. Now the Russians have a heads up that something may be coming. — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) June 28, 2020

Bottom line: Leaking raw intelligence with zero context, from anonymous sources is dangerous & could put American lives at risk. — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) June 28, 2020

