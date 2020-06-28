A Louisville man was arrested on Sunday in connection with the murder of a protester at a demonstration over the death of Breonna Taylor:

Protesters in a park in Kentucky ran for cover as shots were fired during a demonstration over the death of Breonna Taylor. One person was killed and another injured in the shooting, which took place in Louisville on Saturday night. Read more here: https://t.co/V8lx8pU0NH pic.twitter.com/gRHKM3GElx â€” SkyNews (@SkyNews) June 28, 2020

The suspect, Steven Nelson Lopez, was identified by witnesses and apparently caught on video shooting into the crowd:

The suspect behind Saturday's fatal shooting in Louisville has been arrested. https://t.co/SsBKqJUs57 â€” ABC News (@ABC) June 29, 2020

Oh, and he NEVER should have been out on the street. From ABC News:

Lopez had previously attended protests at the park and been arrested twice before on rioting related charges, according to Louisville police.

Lopez reportedly was at the demonstration earlier, but got into an argument with other protesters and then returned with a gun:

The suspect arrested in the shooting death of a man during a Louisville protest over the police killing of Breonna Taylor had taken part in demonstrations but was disruptive and had been asked by other protesters to leave.https://t.co/Qzp5mkRrSc â€” NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) June 29, 2020

The victim, 27-year-old Tyler Gerth, was a photographer:

Update: Demonstrators set up a memorial and held a vigil for 27-year-old photographer Tyler Gerth, who was killed in a shooting in downtown Louisville on Saturday. Police have charged a suspect with murder. https://t.co/IjU5lb2ILl â€” Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) June 29, 2020

Lopez was wounded after armed protesters returned fire. From the AP:

Lopez was wounded in the leg by gunfire from bystanders at the park who were defending themselves, the arrest citation said. He has been charged with murder and wanton endangerment.

