The conventional wisdom from the blue-check journo class is that the protests have not caused any COVID-19 spikes around the country:

But numbers from other cities do show a spike in COVID-19 cases that are possibly linked to protests.

Here’s the Bay Area in Northern California:

Trending

Dallas and Austin, Texas:

Seattle:

And we already told you about Los Angeles:

We’ll point out that cases are on the rise in Minnesota, too:

And with cases surging in Houston, how can you not link that to the protests?

More from Twitchy regular AG:

“Spikes are directly correlated with the timing of the protests” but AG also thinks the “most likely explanation is that many Americans changed their behavior around” the protests:

It’s hard to see what’s going on as this data is coming in, but this is definitely something to watch.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVID-19protesters