Authorities are investigating a “noose” found in a tree near an elementary school in Santa Clarita, Calif.:

I am aware of the report of a noose being found in our community. @SCVSHERIFF has been notified and an investigation is under way. Hate like this has NO place in our community and whomever is responsible must be prosecuted. If you have an information, please report to LASD. — Mayor Cameron Smyth (@Cameron_Smyth) June 23, 2020

From NBC Bay Area:

Authorities are investigating a noose that was found hanging near a Santa Clarita elementary school. https://t.co/wOjYc2rh14 — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) June 24, 2020

Let’s get a closer look, shall we?

Noose Found Hanging Near Santa Clarita Elementary School Authorities Tuesday were investigating a noose that was found hanging near a Santa Clarita elementary school. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Santa Clarita Valley Station became aware of the noose Tuesday… pic.twitter.com/5NFMnQ7CY6 — Punjabi Radio Los Angeles (@lapunjabiradio) June 24, 2020

Um, that looks like a dock line for a boat which a kid would put in a tree as a swing:

It’s a dock line. It comes from the mfg that way. pic.twitter.com/b8xksc4lEl — BearFlagFan (@BearFlagFan) June 24, 2020

Now, here’s the guy who first reported the “noose” who bravely cut it down in front of a local news crew, doing his part to fight racism and/or after-school shenanigans. Note that it looks like it’s been in the tree for quite some time:

A noose was found near Northbridge Park off of Grandview Drive in Santa Clarita last night. A Valencia resident disgusted with the display worked to cut it down this morning to ensure no one felt intimidated or unwelcome in his neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/JKYEDpAKdy — Austin Dave (@AustinDave_) June 23, 2020

This is getting ridiculous.

