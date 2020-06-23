President Trump tweeted this morning that he’s “authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property”

I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

He also tweeted that it’s retroactive and “there will be no exceptions”:

…..This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused. There will be no exceptions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

He was tweeting in response to what happened in Lafayette Park last night where rioters attempted to topple a statue of President Andrew Jackson:

Numerous people arrested in D.C. for the disgraceful vandalism, in Lafayette Park, of the magnificent Statue of Andrew Jackson, in addition to the exterior defacing of St. John’s Church across the street. 10 years in prison under the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act. Beware! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

And since there are dozens of these rioters ON CAMERA, arresting them should be easy, no?

Ropes were tied on the Andrew Jackson equestrian statue but protesters were not able to topple it before @DCPoliceDept officers intervened and pushed them out of the park. (Screen image via @wusa9) pic.twitter.com/1PYA5eEaDw — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) June 23, 2020

Smile!

Demonstrators in Lafayette Park outside the White House attempted to remove a statue of Andrew Jackson, a slaveowner and Trump’s favorite president https://t.co/fPIkMfolmL — New York Magazine (@NYMag) June 23, 2020

***