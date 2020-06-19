It sure looks like President Trump was forced to intervene and get the planned curfew in Tulsa rescinded tonight ahead of tomorrow’s #MAGA rally:

The mayor had put the curfew in place in anticipation of possible conflict between Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters:

Trending

According to reports, the Secret Service was consulted before the curfew was discussed:

Earlier in the day, the state Supreme Court ruled supporters do not have to wear masks inside the arena if they choose not to:

And we’re on for tomorrow!

***

 

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: MAGATulsa