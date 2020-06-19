LOL.

President Trump mocked Joe Biden’s “ZERO enthusiasm” speech on the economy delivered today in Philadelphia:

Biden supporters are mad President Trump called it a rally, however:

Well, it was a campaign event. Even the New York Times said so, and a strange one at that:

So, basically, they took Joe Biden out of his basement and put him in what amounts to another basement. From the NYT:

Then, Mr. Biden appeared. He arrived with such little fanfare that I didn’t even notice him enter the room. There was no introduction by an organizer to pump up a crowd that wasn’t there, as is typical with campaign events. He just stood behind a lectern, pasted with the placard “Reopen Right: Safer and Stronger,” and began reading a speech off the teleprompters, assailing President Trump.

Oof.

***

