LOL.

President Trump mocked Joe Biden’s “ZERO enthusiasm” speech on the economy delivered today in Philadelphia:

Biden supporters are mad President Trump called it a rally, however:

It wasn't a "rally." It was a speech where he explained how America can reopen SAFELY. Maybe you should offer up some ideas on that, huh? https://t.co/rtUxbvomo3 — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) June 19, 2020

Well, it was a campaign event. Even the New York Times said so, and a strange one at that:

"I’ve never been to one anything like Joe Biden’s economic address in the Philadelphia suburbs today…Oh, and hardly any voters…The silence was striking…He arrived with such little fanfare that I didn’t even notice him enter the room."https://t.co/tCjs8Nz87F — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) June 20, 2020

So, basically, they took Joe Biden out of his basement and put him in what amounts to another basement. From the NYT:

Then, Mr. Biden appeared. He arrived with such little fanfare that I didn’t even notice him enter the room. There was no introduction by an organizer to pump up a crowd that wasn’t there, as is typical with campaign events. He just stood behind a lectern, pasted with the placard “Reopen Right: Safer and Stronger,” and began reading a speech off the teleprompters, assailing President Trump.

Oof.

***