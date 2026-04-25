‘Journo’ Stephen Colbert Won’t Attend White House Correspondents’ Dinner

The White House Correspondents' Association traditionally invites a comedian to headline its annual dinner, which takes place tonight. So we wondered who invited "White House correspondent" and "comedian" Stephen Colbert so that he could self-righteously decline to attend and shame others who do. That's because President Donald Trump will be attending the dinner for the first time.

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Colbert says he won’t attend correspondents’ dinner, asks why ‘many others will’https://t.co/gZeImetwEG — The Hill (@thehill) April 24, 2026

Oh no! Tolu Talabi reports for The Hill:

Stephen Colbert, the host of CBS’s “The Late Show,” is opting out of the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Saturday. “Folks, I try to remember not to be in Washington, D.C., as often as possible. But there is certainly no time I am there less than the weekend of the White House correspondents’ dinner, which is why this Saturday, I will again not be,” Colbert said Thursday. “But, and it’s a big but … but for reasons that are not clear to me, many others will.” … Colbert, who was the featured entertainer in 2006, described the event’s atmosphere as one that is “lighthearted” and a night that brings the press and politicians together. “And, in my personal experience, stare in dead-eyed silence at the performer while the president mentally orders a hit by SEAL Team 6,” he said. He suggested that the president is “planning to attack the press and target publications he has accused of writing negatively about his administration.”

For reasons that are not clear to him, many others will be attending the dinner. A few grown-ups might show up, plus plenty of journalists are getting awards from their fellow journalists, and they want to be there to collect.

Those either with a superiority complex or unable to think for themselves believe they’re hurting someone by not showing up… Not sure who cares😂 — GiL_J316 (@GilJ316) April 25, 2026

Don't go away mad, Colbert.



Just go away. — TE Hrdbl (@TE_Hrdbl) April 25, 2026

He must be busy working on all those jokes about Swalwell that have been missing from his monologue to-date. — Dumbassyoureadumbass (@DumbassURADA) April 24, 2026

No one will miss him, but seriously, how did that buffoon even get invited? He's not a correspondent by any stretch of the imagination. — Todd Man (@stoddglenn) April 24, 2026

The only time he attended was when he was the headliner in 2006, so no one expected him there anyway.

I thought it was just fot journalists. Why would Colbert even have been invited? — Robin (@RobinYvarra) April 24, 2026

Uh, he's not a journalist. — Phil Hall (@BizSuperstar) April 24, 2026

Well, he's not a correspondent... So there's that. — Joseph Ewing (@josephewing80) April 25, 2026

Why would he be there? He's a late nught talk show host, not a journalist or anything close to that. — Tandt76 (@Tandt761) April 25, 2026

The point he's trying to make is that he doesn't understand why any journalist would attend Nerd Prom if Trump is going to be there.

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How convenient. Colbert wasn't invited 🤣 — Sabertooth Mongoose (@SaberMongoose) April 24, 2026

But if he were invited, he'd be boycotting it out of principle.

Because they are grown adults and not children when they understand people have a difference of opinion.

Plus Colbert is a whiny little bitch — Jerome Seinfield (@JeromeSein49182) April 25, 2026

No one will miss him like his late night show. — Unlock NV (@napaREagent) April 24, 2026

Less than a month now until Colbert starts up a podcast and Substack newsletter.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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