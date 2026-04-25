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‘Journo’ Stephen Colbert Won’t Attend White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on April 25, 2026

The White House Correspondents' Association traditionally invites a comedian to headline its annual dinner, which takes place tonight. So we wondered who invited "White House correspondent" and "comedian" Stephen Colbert so that he could self-righteously decline to attend and shame others who do. That's because President Donald Trump will be attending the dinner for the first time.

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Oh no! Tolu Talabi reports for The Hill:

Stephen Colbert, the host of CBS’s “The Late Show,” is opting out of the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Saturday.

“Folks, I try to remember not to be in Washington, D.C., as often as possible. But there is certainly no time I am there less than the weekend of the White House correspondents’ dinner, which is why this Saturday, I will again not be,” Colbert said Thursday. “But, and it’s a big but … but for reasons that are not clear to me, many others will.”

Colbert, who was the featured entertainer in 2006, described the event’s atmosphere as one that is “lighthearted” and a night that brings the press and politicians together.

 “And, in my personal experience, stare in dead-eyed silence at the performer while the president mentally orders a hit by SEAL Team 6,” he said.

He suggested that the president is “planning to attack the press and target publications he has accused of writing negatively about his administration.”

For reasons that are not clear to him, many others will be attending the dinner. A few grown-ups might show up, plus plenty of journalists are getting awards from their fellow journalists, and they want to be there to collect.

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The only time he attended was when he was the headliner in 2006, so no one expected him there anyway. 

The point he's trying to make is that he doesn't understand why any journalist would attend Nerd Prom if Trump is going to be there.

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But if he were invited, he'd be boycotting it out of principle.

Less than a month now until Colbert starts up a podcast and Substack newsletter.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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