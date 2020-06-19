Eskimo Pie, the delicious chocolate-covered ice cream treat, is the next brand to fall in the great 2020 a-woke-ning sweeping America:

From the WSJ:

“We are committed to being a part of the solution on racial equality, and recognize the term is derogatory,” Elizabell Marquez, head of marketing for Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, said in a statement.

It was first introduced in 1921:

Trending

And now the hunt is on for a new name:

People jokingly predicted this would happen earlier in the week:

So, which brand is next?

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Eskimo Pie