This is Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “Let them eat cake!” moment, but instead of cake it’s an offer for a free hot dog when this unemployed health-care worker asks her about the state’s failure to process his unemployment claim:

Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer responds, "can I buy you a hot dog" when asked about her administration's failure to process unemployment benefitshttps://t.co/q9ZAc9hlFW pic.twitter.com/jgvWT0vpkx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 18, 2020

This interaction occurred Lafayette Coney Island in Detroit where she was serving up Coney dogs in a very f***ed up looking mask:

Customers at Lafayette Coney Island in Detroit were in for a surprise on Thursday. https://t.co/zckTKso4fJ — All About Ann Arbor (@allabouta2) June 18, 2020

We’re glad she thinks “there is a light at the end of the proverbial pandemic tunnel”. . .

Whitmer believes there is a light at the end of the proverbial pandemic tunnel for Michigan. The state has been getting recognition for work done to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but Whitmer continues to take a conservative approach.

. . .but maybe she can make sure this guy gets the money that’s owed to him before a 2nd wave hits?

***