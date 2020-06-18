Pinal County (Arizona) Sheriff Mark Lamb announced on Facebook that he tested positive for COVID-19 before his scheduled meeting with President Trump on Tuesday at the White House:

#BREAKING Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb says he has COVID-19. His statement on Facebook indicates he found out he was positive when he was invited to join the President at the White House. #12News pic.twitter.com/yQs7mJxC9m — Bianca Buono (@BiancaBuono) June 17, 2020

He was screened at part of the White House protocol to test everyone who gets close to the president:

JUST IN: Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb confirmed Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19. Lamb was scheduled to join President Trump at the White House and was tested for the virus, per protocol. https://t.co/m2kao2uJIN — KGUN9 On Your Side (@kgun9) June 17, 2020

Sheriff Lamb believes he contracted the virus at his own campaign event on Saturday, June 13:

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb tested positive for COVID-19 at the White House, before a scheduled meeting with President Trump.

He believes he was exposed to the virus at a campaign event.

He's asymptomatic. — Jared Dillingham (@JaredDillingham) June 17, 2020

Sheriff Lamb was in the news earlier this year for refusing to enforce Arizona’s stay-at-home order, calling it unconstitutional:

Pinal Co. (Arizona) sheriff Mark Lamb, who earlier refused to enforce a stay-at-home order, has tested positive for the coronavirus, which he believes he contracted at his own campaign rally. pic.twitter.com/ybuB9A5OQ1 — Osha Davidson (@OshaDavidson) June 18, 2020

