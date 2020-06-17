Rashid Brimmage, the 31-year-old arrested in connection with the assault of a 92-year-old woman that was captured on surveillance video, is reportedly a registered sex offender has been arrested “more than 100 times”:

Here’s video of the assault:

Trending

Brimmage is actually due in court in July on other charges:

Police sources say he’s a registered sex offender who has been arrested about 101 times. Some include assault, harassment, resisting arrest and persistent sexual abuse. He’s due in court in July for arrests from earlier this year.

Here’s hoping that maybe this time he stays in prison:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: New York City