There are reports flying around Twitter saying that 260 of 500 employees at Orlando International Airport just tested positive for COVID-19, which would be really bad…if it was true:

UPDATED INFO | Gov. Ron DeSantis said 260 workers at the Orlando International Airport have tested positive for the coronavirus after nearly 500 employees were tested. https://t.co/tfiAN6MRtx — News 6 WKMG (@news6wkmg) June 17, 2020

. . .but this number was somehow confused with the actual number of positive test results last week: 2.

UPDATE: 500 tests over three days. Two positive. “I want to report to you the results of COVID-19 testing that the Florida Department of Health conducted at MCO last week. 500 tests were performed over three days. Thus far, there have been only 2 positive tests from those 500." — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) June 17, 2020

The larger number seems to be a combination of cases that includes positive tests since March and that includes all airline employees, airport employees and non-airport employees:

A rep for MCO says two datasets were somehow combined. I’m not going to share any additional numbers until I get an official release from MCO — but those numbers shared by DeSantis are inaccurate. Period. — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) June 17, 2020

And:

132 employees of all airlines/rental car/TSA at MCO tested positive from March to June. An additional 128 positives were linked to traceable connections — that totals 260. Somehow that was combined with the 500 tests from last week (two positives) to result in the bad data. — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) June 17, 2020

Over to you, Gov. DeSantis:

In a statement, MCO attempts to explain how the data might have been misinterpreted — but I'm failing to see where DeSantis got the incorrect numbers. pic.twitter.com/C5fIIzYPJM — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) June 17, 2020

And we’re going to expect some corrections in the near future. Some examples:

HALF of all Orlando airport workers tested have COVID. How many passengers infected them? How many passengers did they infect? You’re crazy to fly anywhere right now. You’re certifiable if you fly to Florida. https://t.co/3O0BT0SCvc — Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) June 17, 2020

52% of nearly 500 Orlando airport employees tested positive for COVID-19. Yikes!https://t.co/0DxtgIAfKp — Conrad Hackett (@conradhackett) June 17, 2020

A 52% positive rate among Orlando airport workers? Might want to think again about reopening Disney World. #COVID19 https://t.co/U6ZIwrGkmQ — Tom Buerkle (@tombuerkle) June 17, 2020

***