Sen. Dick Durbin called Sen. Tim Scott’s police reform bill a “token, half-hearted approach”:
Sen. Dick Durbin describes Sen. @TimScottSC's police reform bill as a "token, half-hearted approach" pic.twitter.com/dAVeU8NRvb
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 17, 2020
Yeah, not so subtle at all:
Dick Durbin — the second ranking Senate Democrat — just referred to @SenatorTimScott’s bill as a “token” approach, in a floor speech.
Subtle!
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 17, 2020
But then Sen. Scott responded with this, and TBH, it’s one of the best tweets we’ve seen in the history of Twitter dot com:
Y’all still wearing those kente cloths over there @SenatorDurbin? https://t.co/h3WETXn3We
— Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 17, 2020
DRAG HIM SENATOR:
SLAY
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 17, 2020
OMGGGGGGG 😱😱😱😱😱😱 https://t.co/we7BBnh7Vb
— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 17, 2020
Wow. Senator Scott calling out the racists in the Democrat Party. Where is @jaketapper? He should report about the racist Democrat Party. https://t.co/4JuXUJcVKG
— Jason (@UCCowboy) June 17, 2020
https://t.co/HXyFN2vI0C pic.twitter.com/GECiB4Mac8
— Levi Boshnack 🦥 (@Boshnackttack1) June 17, 2020
How is this website free? https://t.co/Th8CGz7mKD
— Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) June 17, 2020
