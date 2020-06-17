Sen. Dick Durbin called Sen. Tim Scott’s police reform bill a “token, half-hearted approach”:

Sen. Dick Durbin describes Sen. @TimScottSC's police reform bill as a "token, half-hearted approach" pic.twitter.com/dAVeU8NRvb — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 17, 2020

Yeah, not so subtle at all:

Dick Durbin — the second ranking Senate Democrat — just referred to @SenatorTimScott’s bill as a “token” approach, in a floor speech. Subtle! — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 17, 2020

But then Sen. Scott responded with this, and TBH, it’s one of the best tweets we’ve seen in the history of Twitter dot com:

Y’all still wearing those kente cloths over there @SenatorDurbin? https://t.co/h3WETXn3We — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 17, 2020

DRAG HIM SENATOR:

SLAY — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 17, 2020

Wow. Senator Scott calling out the racists in the Democrat Party. Where is @jaketapper? He should report about the racist Democrat Party. https://t.co/4JuXUJcVKG — Jason (@UCCowboy) June 17, 2020

How is this website free? https://t.co/Th8CGz7mKD — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) June 17, 2020

