Townhall’s Julio Rosas reported no police in sight as protesters took over the Seattle City Hall on Tuesday:

Protesters have now taken over the lobby of Seattle City Hall. Again, don’t see any police. pic.twitter.com/9N5Pq6AmR3 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 10, 2020

According to reports, Councilmember Kshama Sawant opened the front door with her key and let everyone in:

Councilmember Sawant has a key to City Hall, allowing protesters to enter and chant for the mayor’s removal. #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/EyC7GdT4Xh — Jake Goldstein-Street (@GoldsteinStreet) June 10, 2020

And then she joined in:

Hundreds of protesters enter Seattle City Hall along with councilmember Sawant https://t.co/v1f8EiWfp2 pic.twitter.com/2nEl3yp051 — Q13 FOX Seattle (@Q13FOX) June 10, 2020

They are demanding the mayor of Seattle, a progressive, resign because she won’t defund the police:

Antifa and BLM have broken into Seattle city hall Despite their mayor @MayorJenny being beyond progressive They are demanding she resign since she won’t defund the Police This is the new normal in big cities of America pic.twitter.com/iHv4uBi0vW — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) June 10, 2020

Protesters did leave around 10 p.m.:

City hall is empty the protesters peacefully left around 10pm. pic.twitter.com/DLwVv88t0k — AJ Janavel (@ajjanavelnews) June 10, 2020

