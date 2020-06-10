Townhall’s Julio Rosas reported no police in sight as protesters took over the Seattle City Hall on Tuesday:
Protesters have now taken over the lobby of Seattle City Hall. Again, don’t see any police. pic.twitter.com/9N5Pq6AmR3
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 10, 2020
According to reports, Councilmember Kshama Sawant opened the front door with her key and let everyone in:
Councilmember Sawant has a key to City Hall, allowing protesters to enter and chant for the mayor’s removal. #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/EyC7GdT4Xh
— Jake Goldstein-Street (@GoldsteinStreet) June 10, 2020
And then she joined in:
Hundreds of protesters enter Seattle City Hall along with councilmember Sawant https://t.co/v1f8EiWfp2 pic.twitter.com/2nEl3yp051
— Q13 FOX Seattle (@Q13FOX) June 10, 2020
They are demanding the mayor of Seattle, a progressive, resign because she won’t defund the police:
Antifa and BLM have broken into Seattle city hall
Despite their mayor @MayorJenny being beyond progressive
They are demanding she resign since she won’t defund the Police
This is the new normal in big cities of America
— ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) June 10, 2020
Protesters did leave around 10 p.m.:
City hall is empty the protesters peacefully left around 10pm. pic.twitter.com/DLwVv88t0k
— AJ Janavel (@ajjanavelnews) June 10, 2020
