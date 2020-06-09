Remember the posts we did on Daniel Uhlfelder? He’s the Florida-based Dem activist who dressed up as the Grim Reaper to protest Florida opening up its beaches:

Don’t forget to practice social distancing pic.twitter.com/7vl22yWZnI — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) May 8, 2020

Well, he’s had a change of heart on the dangers of large gatherings:

Defuniak springs, Florida. Huge crowd. Stay hopeful and stay strong. pic.twitter.com/xKlNWF6EFw — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) June 7, 2020

A nearly empty beach where families keep to themselves? Bad. Everyone crowded together and screaming? Good:

He was in Miami earlier in the week to protest in front of Trump’s hotel there:

Here we are with protestors and water in front of Trump Doral. Thank you for support and making sure Trump hears us in Florida. pic.twitter.com/CCXTip40v0 — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) June 6, 2020

Hypocrite.

