And just like that, Dems love Mitt Romney again:

Possible Biden running mate Kamala Harris included:

Remember “put y’all back in chains”? We do:

Oh, and they tried to say Romney killed someone, too:

Trending

And don’t forget the dog-on-the-roof:

We don’t believe you, Lawrence:

From Politico’s Tim Alberta:

This is who he always was, FWIW:

But, at least, some libs aren’t all-in on Mitt:

Imagine what happens if a SCOTUS vacancy comes up?

They’ll hate him again and we all know it’s coming.

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Black lives matterMitt Romney