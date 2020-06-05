Shots fired at Bill de Blasio by New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, telling the mayor he “can no longer hide behind your Black wife and children”:

"You can no longer hide behind your Black wife and children. You are exposed. You are not doing the things you said you would do when you were interviewing for this job,"

– @JumaaneWilliams — Gloria Pazmino (@GloriaPazmino) June 5, 2020

Williams has been a critic of the mayor, but nothing like this:

Jumaane has been *very* critical of the mayor in recent days. He has been in many other instances throughout the last 6 years. This hits different though: https://t.co/NxdcyMdYy4 — Gloria Pazmino (@GloriaPazmino) June 5, 2020

He’s been sharing videos of NYPD arrests and tagging both de Blasio and Gov. Cuomo:

Williams takes over if de Blasio were to resign or if Gov. Cuomo takes action to remove him:

Last night from Brooklyn to Buffalo, we saw still more instances of New York law enforcement officers aggressively engaging with nonviolent protesters making their voices heard against over-policing. I ask the Mayor, the Governor, have you finally seen what's happening? (1/2) — Office of the Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams (@nycpa) June 5, 2020

The images are unavoidable, as is the reality. Only immediate de-escalation, allowing people their voice, and imminent systemic change, will prevent these incidents from continuing. Only by denying their severity, or existence, can you continue this failure & inaction. (2/2) — Office of the Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams (@nycpa) June 5, 2020

Maybe that’s why Gov. Cuomo is sticking with de Blasio?

“If Cuomo gets rid of de Blasio he ends up with Williams” — overhead on a patch bench in Inwood just now — Azi™ (@Azi) June 5, 2020

We’ll say this for de Blasio, he’s uniting the tribes:

Former de Blasio staffer sent me this pic.twitter.com/SvgPBFXQEo — Mark Chiusano (@mjchiusano) June 4, 2020

