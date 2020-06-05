This is absolutely disgusting.

Jorge Aguilar, Executive Director of @TeamPelosi, blamed President Trump for the two Buffalo police officers who shoved a 75-year-old man to the ground, sending him to the hospital with a head injury (WARNING: If you haven’t seen this yet, it’s hard to watch):

Trump failed seniors during the #coronavirus pandemic. Now, he’s jeopardizing their lives while they peacefully protest. It’s no wonder seniors aren’t supporting him. https://t.co/Fy30vbYgI1 pic.twitter.com/RfD1jsss2v — Jorge Aguilar (@jorge_aguilarDC) June 5, 2020

The Buffalo Police Department initially said the old man “tripped and fell”:

A BPD spokesperson released this update. Five people were arrested and another person was injured during a protest in Niagara Square tonight. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/UZoDsSRs4J — Jeff Russo (@JeffRussoWKBW) June 5, 2020

The mayor, a Democrat, later suspended both officers without pay. Maybe they’ll investigate the Trump connection put forth by a top adviser for the Speaker of the House?

Update: A BPD Spokesperson tells me these officers will be suspended WITHOUT pay. https://t.co/4KLtmqINqG — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) June 5, 2020

Gov. Cuomo condemned the officers, but not the president. Weird:

This incident is wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful. I've spoken with Buffalo @MayorByronBrown and we agree that the officers involved should be immediately suspended pending a formal investigation. Police Officers must enforce — NOT ABUSE — the law. https://t.co/EYIbTlXnPt — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 5, 2020

The man was identified as peace activist Martin Gugino:

Martin Gugino, 75, is "a gentle person who really believes that he must stand up for what he thinks is right…That’s why he went to the demonstration. … He’s a bit frail, not because of his age. He has some health problems." https://t.co/4Dl3x1PG8E — Jose A. Del Real (@jdelreal) June 5, 2020

Martin is listed in serious condition:

#BREAKING Just after curfew, 75-year-old Martin Gugino was shoved by officers, causing him to fall to the ground. Gugino is listed in serious condition at Erie County Medical Center.https://t.co/GSi0kKOkgw — Fox 4 News (@Fox4Now) June 5, 2020

In response to the suspension of the two officers, the entire Buffalo Emergency Response Team has reportedly resigned in protest:

#BREAKING: I’m told the entire @BPDAlerts Emergency Response Team has resigned from the team, a total of 57 officers, as a show of support for the officers who are suspended without pay after shoving Martin Gugino, 75. They are still employed, but no longer on ERT. @news4buffalo — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 5, 2020

Resigned from ERT, not as police officers:

A total of 57 officers [entire] of #Buffalo Emergency Respose Team has resigned.

Sources say this is to show support for the other officers who are suspended without pay after shoving Martin Gugino 75 yrs old.

The officers are no longer ERT, but still employed.@SPECNewsBuffalo — Jeannie McBride (@jeanniemcbride_) June 5, 2020

***