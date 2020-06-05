The New York Post is reporting that Covid-19 hospitalizations in New York City rose from 48 on Thursday to 84 on Friday, but Mayor Bill de Blasio isn’t sure why:

De Blasio can’t explain why NYC saw spike in coronavirus hospitalizations

Boy, it’s really a mystery. Hopefully, someone can get to the bottom of it:

Mystery of mysteries https://t.co/Pbhqn1Z6ti — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 5, 2020

De Blasio doesn’t think the protests are at fault because it “would take a week to 10 days to see any manifestation of the coronavirus”:

ŒV: Mass protests are good, and good things can’t cause bad things, right? https://t.co/SOc4Az52B6 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 5, 2020

Does the mayor think this helps his case? For starters, the protests started 8 days ago. And two, it means cases were spiking BEFORE the protests. Now it could be even worse:

Something to watch out forhttps://t.co/HmTUU2slej — Moses Kahan (@MosesKahana) June 5, 2020

Yes, we’ll be watching.

***