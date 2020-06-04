A vegan TikTok user thought the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis would be the perfect time to make the case that Black Lives Matter as much as Animal Lives Matter:

The fight to end oppression for animals is the same fight to end the oppression of black people ❤️❤️❤️ All sentient beings deserve to live #BLM pic.twitter.com/E1TpOlkGOD — Lauren Luvs Veggies Ⓥ (@laurenluvsveg) June 2, 2020

Guys, don’t you get her point?

Let me say it again: I’M A VEGAN FIGHTING FOR THE END OF OPPRESSION TO ALL LIVING BEINGS ON THIS PLANET. I FULLY SUPPORT THE BLACK LIVES MATTER MOVEMENT & ANY MOVEMENT THAT SEEKS TO DO THE SAME ❤️❤️❤️ — Lauren Luvs Veggies Ⓥ (@laurenluvsveg) June 2, 2020

I’m not equating black people w/ animals & I would never. I’m a vegan that fights to end the oppression of all sentient beings on this planet & I fully support BLM. That’s the message here ❤️ — Lauren Luvs Veggies Ⓥ (@laurenluvsveg) June 3, 2020

She has since apologized:

And here’s some of the outrage:

Young woman, this is incredibly offensive. I’ll give you the benefit of the doubt and assume your heart is in the right place, but your equivalence of my life with that of an animal is fundamentally racist, whether you realize it or not. Take this video down and apologize. — Antonio French (@AntonioFrench) June 3, 2020

OR you could delete your TikTok because the PEOPLE whom you say you're fighting for have now told you that they find your message offensive. — Akilah Green (@akilahgreen) June 3, 2020

Did the cows and chickens get stolen from Africa? Are they being shot and killed by police? Are they being denied home loans bc the color of their fur? — Valerie Complex♊️♎️♋️ (@ValerieComplex) June 3, 2020

I missed the part where cows and dogs were forcibly brought here and built most American industries for centuries. For free. — Bärí A. Williams (@BariAWilliams) June 3, 2020

You when you sent this tweet pic.twitter.com/yShM4gzMEF — Payman Benz (@PaymanBenz) June 3, 2020

You really sat up here and compared Black people to animals! I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again…if corona don’t take me out, the aneurysm imma have from trying to understand stupidity will! — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) June 3, 2020

Delete it? It’s TikTok. . .she’s loving the video count:

why aren’t you deleting this?! not only is it offensive and inappropriate you are hurting the movement and in turn hurting animals not helping! srsly delete it! 🤦🏻‍♀️ — emma lahana (@emmaklahana) June 3, 2020

***