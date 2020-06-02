We woke up to see “#phillexplosions” trending and here’s why. . .

Rioters in Philadelphia are using explosives to blow up and then loot ATM machines across the city:

This does not seem like the work of your average rioter, TBH:

Trending

So much for the curfew:

At least one of the attacks was caught on video:

***

