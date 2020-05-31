“Mostly peaceful protesters” were caught on video attacking and then dragging these Chicago police officers through the streets before others in the mob rushed to their aid:

The “mostly peaceful protesters” are dragging cops through the streets in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/M9kP7cPlcH — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) May 31, 2020

Sen. Ted Cruz called it “domestic terrorism”:

This is domestic terrorism. https://t.co/84uvahhdHS — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 31, 2020

Where’s the leadership?

Pulling a female cop through thru the streets of Chicago. Mayor was angrier at the folks breaking Covid lockdown than at these violent criminals. https://t.co/muu2UmZZwB — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) May 31, 2020

***