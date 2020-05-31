Two NYPD SUVs were seen driving into protesters in Brooklyn on Saturday after the mob put a metal barrier in the middle of the road and then started pelting the vehicles with bottles and other debris:

Can we hazard a guess here? Yesterday two women were arrested for throwing a Molotov cocktail an NYPD van, with cops in it. Maybe they thought they were about to get torched?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that “these officers need to be brought to justice”:

Mayor Bill de Blasio later blamed the protesters saying they should have “just gotten out of the way”:

Big mistake, mayor!

He’s also pretty clueless on what actually happening in his city:

As for the NYPD’s actions, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling on Attorney General Letitia James to begin a probe:

