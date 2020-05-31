Chiara de Blasio, daughter of NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, was arrested on Saturday night for blocking an intersection in lower Manhattan:

Trending

Mr. Mayor, there’s a call for you on Line 1. . .

She was arrested for “unlawful assembly”:

Here’s the police report via the NYPD’s Sergeants Benevolent Association:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill De BlasioNYPD