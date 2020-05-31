Chiara de Blasio, daughter of NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, was arrested on Saturday night for blocking an intersection in lower Manhattan:

The First Daughter, Chiara de Blasio was arrested near the intersection of 12th Street and Broadway along with approximately 100 other people who were instructed to clear the roadway but refused.

Sources: Chiara de Blasio was arrested last night alongside protestors blocking a street.

Mr. Mayor, there’s a call for you on Line 1. . .

De Blasio’s daughter “had allegedly been blocking traffic on Broadway and was arrested after refusing to move, the source said.” https://t.co/nr3BxP3dCH

She was arrested for “unlawful assembly”:

NBC News has confirmed that Chiara de Blasio, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter, was arrested last night at East 12th Street and Broadway for “unlawful assembly”.

She was arrested at 10:30pm, a senior law enforcement official says.

— Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) June 1, 2020