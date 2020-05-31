A man is under arrest after he drove is semi-truck through a Black Lives Matter protest on I-35W in Minneapolis:

He was going pretty fast when he came upon the protest:

There’s no other traffic on the road. Where did he come from?

I-35W was reportedly closed at the time:

Hopefully, these early reports are accurate and nobody was injured:

So, who’s the lady who went full Mad Max and jumped on top of the tanker before it could escape?

