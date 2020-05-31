A man is under arrest after he drove is semi-truck through a Black Lives Matter protest on I-35W in Minneapolis:

Very disturbing actions by a truck driver on I-35W, inciting a crowd of peaceful demonstrators. The truck driver was injured & taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is under arrest. It doesn’t appear any protesters were hit by the truck. #MACCMN — MnDPS_DPS (@MnDPS_DPS) May 31, 2020

He was going pretty fast when he came upon the protest:

Breaking news as a semi truck drove into a large crowd of protesters on I-35 in #Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/MdNzZLjII9 — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) May 31, 2020

There’s no other traffic on the road. Where did he come from?

A semi truck full of gas tried running us over while we’re peacefully protesting on 35W bridge. #protests2020 #Minneapolisprotests #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/hXokVBnlsA — ethnic spice lattè (@ariatriplex) May 31, 2020

I-35W was reportedly closed at the time:

A friend just witnessed a semi truck plow through protesters on highway 35W in Minneapolis (which was closed off to vehicles). She took this video right afterwards. Unclear if anyone is hurt pic.twitter.com/VO4llCVwT9 — Eliza Relman (@eliza_relman) May 31, 2020

Hopefully, these early reports are accurate and nobody was injured:

this was how many people were on the highway as the semi truck mercilessly crashed into us. pic.twitter.com/4tOzlaScQ3 — rin (@rinokeo) May 31, 2020

So, who’s the lady who went full Mad Max and jumped on top of the tanker before it could escape?

A MASSIVE SEMI TRUCK JUST DROVE INTO OUR BLACK LIVES MATTER PROTEST ON THE HIGHWAY pic.twitter.com/par9hA0s2c — rin (@rinokeo) May 31, 2020

